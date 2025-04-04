Man accused of causing harm and threats of death

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

A MAN was granted bail after he was accused of injuring two people and threatening to kill them in New Providence earlier this week.

Senior Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr arraigned Omar Ingraham, 37, on charges of grievous harm, causing harm, and two counts of threats of death.

Prosecutors allege that during a physical altercation on March 31, Ingraham seriously injured Anishka Saunders and injured Gerano Cargill. He is also accused of threatening to kill Cargill and Meril Storr on the same day.

Ingraham pleaded not guilty to all charges.

He was granted $7,000 bail with one or two sureties. As part of his bail conditions, he must sign in at the Carmichael Road Police Station every Monday and Wednesday by 6pm.

His trial is scheduled to begin on June 12.

Mario Daxon represented the accused, while Sergeant 3004 Forbes prosecuted the matter.