Man accused of murder for injury that killed Sammy

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN had his charge upgraded to murder yesterday after a bar fight in Eleuthera led to the death of 29-year-old Samuel “Sammy” Thompson, sparking public outrage and calls for justice.

Waylonte Bartlett, 30, was arraigned before Senior Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr on a murder charge.

He had initially been charged on Monday with causing dangerous harm, to which he pleaded not guilty.

Bartlett is accused of striking Thompson in the head with a blunt object on March 8 at a nightclub in Rock Sound as Thompson reportedly tried to break up a fight.

Thompson died in hospital on March 26 — more than two weeks after the incident — which prompted an outpouring of tributes online and widespread use of the hashtag #JusticeForSammy as frustration grew over the lack of arrests.

Police later launched an investigation into the matter.

Bartlett was not required to enter a plea to the murder charge. The case is expected to proceed to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI). He was advised of his right to apply for bail in the higher court.

He will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until the VBI is served on June 13.

Bartlett is represented by Bryan Bastian and Murrio Ducille KC.

Sergeant 3004 Forbes prosecuted the matter.