Neglect, sexual abuse top list of rising child abuse reports

Neglect remains the most reported form of child abuse in The Bahamas, with sexual abuse following closely, according to new data from the Department of Social Services that revealed more than 2,000 cases of suspected child abuse over the past five years.

According to officials, there were 737 reports of child neglect and 537 reports of sexual abuse from 2019 to 2023. Officials say reports have steadily increased since the pandemic-era low in 2020, with 410 suspected abuse cases logged in 2023 — up from 284 just three years earlier.

Neglect, which includes failure to provide children with food, medical care, or schooling, has been a consistent concern. Assistant Director of Social Services Gabriele Romer said some children are kept home to care for younger siblings, while others simply aren’t sent to school — despite legal requirements.

Sexual abuse cases have also surged, climbing to 128 reports last year — the highest annual figure in the five-year period. Physical abuse accounted for 420 cases overall, with a sharp jump to 113 in 2023 compared to 73 the year before.

Other reported forms of abuse included verbal abuse (44 cases), emotional abuse (19), incest (23), abandonment (35), and 225 cases categorized as “other” during the five year period.

Director of Social Services Charlamae Fernander stressed the importance of reporting suspected abuse. “You don’t need to be 100 percent sure — just have reason to believe,” she said. “You cannot be prosecuted for making a referral.”

As Child Protection Month launched this week, Acting Minister of Social Services Zane Lightbourne said this year’s theme centres on hope — but emphasized that hope must be backed by action.

“Prevention is the cornerstone of effective child protection,” he said, calling for stronger support systems, community-based programmes, and public engagement. “Every single one of us has a role to play.”

Officials are urging anyone who suspects abuse, neglect, or abandonment to contact the Department of Social Services via the toll-free hotline 711.