Two teens facing murder and firearm charges remanded to prison

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

A 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man, both accused of murder and firearm possession in separate cases, were remanded to prison on Friday.

The minor, whose name is being withheld, appeared before Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley in the presence of his legal guardian. He is accused of causing the death of Kevin Cooper—also known as Kevin Carey and Kevin Evans—on March 30, 2025, on Fleming Street, off Market Street.

Due to the nature of the allegations, the minor was not required to enter a plea. The case was adjourned to July 3 for the possible service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

In the second matter, 19-year-old Quintin Hart appeared before Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley, accused of causing the death of Jaheim Rene on March 29 at McCullough Corner, off East Street.

Due to the nature of the allegations, he was not required to enter a plea. Hart's case was adjourned to July 3 for the possible service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Both the minor and young man were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Inspector Deon Barr prosecuted both cases.