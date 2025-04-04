Thompson criticises govt’s Mining Bill over failing to guarantee benefits for Bahamians

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

East Grand Bahama MP Kwasi Thompson has criticised the government’s proposed Mining Bill, arguing that while it promises wealth and equity, it fails to guarantee real benefits for Bahamians.

In his contribution to the debate in Parliament, Mr Thompson said the bill lacks clear provisions ensuring Bahamian ownership, job creation, and revenue distribution, leaving too much to ministerial discretion.

“The government has brought us a Bill that makes promises but does not guarantee delivery. It offers possibilities but little protections. It speaks of wealth but does not ensure its distribution,” he declared. “And that is the pattern we have come to expect from this administration: rhetoric without reality, power without principle, ambition without accountability. But the Bahamian people deserve more.”

He urged the government to establish a structured framework that mandates majority Bahamian ownership in mining ventures, enforceable local content provisions, and investment in technical training programmes.

“If the Government is serious, it must fund technical training partnerships with UB, establish start-up grants for local mining service providers, and mandate Bahamian subcontracting at every project level,” he said.

He cited Ghana and Tanzania as examples, which have structured policies ensuring state equity in mining projects.

He also called for a Community Development Fund to reinvest mining revenues into local communities, as well as opportunities for ordinary Bahamians to invest in mining operations.

He believes that a provision should be included in the Bahamas Mining Bill, 2023, so that ordinary Bahamians with small amounts of capital can invest directly in mining operations.