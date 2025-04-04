‘We won’t vote if Minnis rejected’

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Free National Movement’s Killarney Constituency Association is pushing back against the party’s decision to deny former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis renomination, warning the move could cost the FNM the seat.

Elaine Gomez, chairwoman of the association, said most executives back Dr Minnis and would continue to support him — even if he runs as an independent.

“Dr Minnis is an institution in that area,” she said. “PLPs have run against him, independents have run against him, but I’m almost certain that they won’t be victorious.”

Her comments follow The Tribune’s report that FNM Leader Michael Pintard informed Dr Minnis he would not be renominated in Killarney.

Dr Minnis’ refusal to rally behind the party’s leadership was a key factor in the decision to deny him a nomination. Some had still hoped he would attend a recent party meeting and endorse Mr Pintard, potentially clearing the way for his renomination — but he did not show.

Some Killarney FNM supporters have warned they will not vote if Dr Minnis is not on the ticket.

“I have four votes in my house and they will stay at home,” said council representative Melvita Collie. “It’s as simple as that.”

Mrs Gomez praised Dr Minnis’ track record, citing his annual flu shot drives, installing CCTV cameras for improved security, and supporting single mothers through community programmes. She argued that replacing him would not benefit the party.

“I feel as if the majority of our executives support Dr Minnis in whatever decision he makes. At this time, I don’t know what that decision is,” she said.

Her comments underscore the tension between the party’s Killarney base and others as speculation builds over who might replace Dr Minnis in the constituency.

Meanwhile, in Long Island, the FNM is also facing questions about MP Adrian Gibson, who is currently facing legal charges.

The Tribune understands the party will not renominate Mr Gibson in the constituency. However, party chairman Dr Duane Sands insisted no final decision had been made.

Joan Knowles, the FNM’s Long Island constituency chairwoman and a co-accused in Mr Gibson’s case, declined to comment.

However, a party insider in Long Island told The Tribune that roughly three-quarters of supporters oppose Mr Gibson’s renomination.

“It’s up and down,” said one association executive who asked to remain anonymous. “Some people want him to run again, and me, I don’t have a problem with him, but you know you have a lot of voters who are concerned about this case he’s having now.”

The insider said recommendations have been made to the party for former MPs Andre Rollins or Michael Turnquest to replace Mr Gibson, adding: “That’s the two main picks right there, but the majority of the people want Andre Rollins.”