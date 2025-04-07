Athletes qualify at the CARIFTA trials

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

JUNIOR athletes made their performances count when they needed them the most at the 2025 Splice and Connect/Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations (BAAA) CARIFTA Trials over the weekend at the original Thomas A Robinson Stadium.

Track and field athletes were already rounding into top form throughout the season but, over the weekend, they did what they had to do to book a spot to the 2025 CARIFTA Games slated for April 19-21 in Trinidad & Tobago.

The under-17 girls’ 200m event had three qualifiers dip under the CARIFTA standard of 24.65 seconds.

Grand Bahama’s Keyezra Thomas was first in the event with a blistering time of 23.99 seconds to qualify for her second CARIFTA Games appearance.

She was pleased to make the mark and outlined her expectations for Easter weekend.

“It was a good race. I thank God for giving me the strength to finish the race. It was a good race. I liked the competition and I hope that me and my partner can go to Trinidad and do something big for our home,” she said.

Brion Ward, representing DTSP Wolfpack, has been a premier sprinter all season. She clocked 24.08 seconds for the second spot in the event. Star Tracker’s Deryn Rodgers came third with a finishing time of 24.30 seconds. In the boys’ division, Eagan Neely was not playing in the 200m finals.

He cruised through the finish line in 21 seconds flat which was well under the qualifying mark of 22.08 seconds.

Neely was also a top performer in the under-17 boys’ 400m event. He ran a swift 47.45 seconds to shave time off the qualifying standard of 49.27 seconds.

He did not mince words when it came to his goals for the CARIFTA Games.

“I got out pretty decent and pretty hard. I made sure to keep my stride on the home stretch but I just missed that 20 seconds area by just a smidge but I am gonna get it at CARIFTA and I am gonna break that record as well,” he said.

Zion Bradford, of Golden Eagle, was second in 22.19 seconds and third place went to Jamaal Deloach, of Tazmanian Speed, in 22.21 seconds.

The under-20 girls’ 200m finals was a fight to the finish line. The qualifying mark for the event is 24.35 seconds.

Fast Forward’s Jamiah Nabbie blitzed the competitors with a time of 24 seconds to make her return to the CARIFTA Games.

Nabbie admitted that it was not her best race but she was happy with the results.

“I’d say it was an okay race. It wasn’t my best technically or physically but I just thank God that I finished safely and secured my spot for the Carifta Games. I hope to once again push past my limits, secure a new PB and set a name for myself going into my collegiate year,” she said.

Red-Line Athletics’ Alexis Roberts was also special in the event. She trailed for second in 24.13 seconds.

Nabbie’s teammate K’Leigh Davis fell to third in 24.23 seconds.

It was also Nabbie and Roberts finishing in the top three of the under-20 girls’ 400m event earlier in the weekend.

Roberts was the victor in that event with a time of 54.72 seconds which was quicker than the qualifying mark of 55.40 seconds.

Makaiah Hitchman, representing Tazmanian Speed, came second in 55.79 seconds and Nabbie was third overall with a time of 56.30 seconds.

Road Runners’ Akaree Roberts was once again in the CARITA mix for the under-20 girls’ 800m event.

She dug deep for a finishing time of 2:15.00. The qualifying mark was 2:16.38.

Roberts shared how it felt to come out on top with a qualifying mark.

“I want to thank God because I know without him this wouldn’t be possible. I want to thank my coaches, my family, my friends and everyone who has supported me.

“I just wanted to go out there and do the best that I could and make that qualifying time and that’s what I did,” she said.

Erin Barr, representing GB Heats, was second in 2:22.06 and Jayla Rahming, of Core Athletics, settled for third in 2:22.94.

Arcady Thompson, representing GB Invictus, displayed some grit in the under-17 boys’ 800m to clear the CARIFTA qualifying time of 1:59.82.

He bested his competitors with a time of 1:58.33.

He was overjoyed to accomplish the feat.

“It’s a lot of people at home that sacrificed for me to be here. I just had to dig deep and really push through. It feels amazing because of all my training and hard work and all my time leaving practice. It feels good to be recognized,”‘ he said

Team Velocity’s Cordell Munroe dropped back to second in 2:01.41 and Qurai Frith, of DTSP Wolfpack, got third in 2:02.62.

There were no shortage of CARIFTA qualifiers in the under-20 girls’ 110m hurdles. The qualifying standard is 14.68 seconds.

Bayli Major, who has qualified in multiple events, secured a first place finish with a time of 14.21 seconds.

Her teammate Darvinique Dean was right on her heels for second in 14.23 seconds.

Kaily Pratt, who competed unattached, fell to the third spot in 14.40 seconds.

In the boys’ event, the qualifying mark is 14.20 seconds.

Quick Step Athletics’ Jehiel Smikle stopped the clock at 13.88 seconds for first place.

Red-Line Athletics’ Tahj Brown was a few steps behind for second place in 14.06 seconds.

Third place went to Rondino Dean Jr, of Quick Step Athletics, at 14.57 seconds.

Competition was stiff in the under-17 boys’ 110m hurdles.

Jahcario Wilson, of Bahamas Speed Dynamics, blasted his way to a time of 13.44 seconds well below the CARIFTA standard of 14.87 seconds.

Rohman Rolle, of Fast Forward, held on for second place in 14.77 seconds. Patron Taylor, representing the T-Bird Flyers, came third in 15.74 seconds.

On Saturday, Wilson smashed the CARIFTA qualifying mark of 55.72 seconds in the under-17 boys’ 400m hurdles.

He ran 53.22 seconds for the victory. Johnathan Higgs, of Bahamas Speed Dynamics, was a distant second place finisher at 55.68 seconds.

Star Tracker’s Gabryel Saunders settled for third in 56.03 seconds.

The under-20 boys’ 400m hurdles event had three CARIFTA qualifiers.

Finishing in the top two were Star Elite’s Zion Davis and Red-Line Athletics’ Morgan Moss with times of 52.15 seconds and 53.16 seconds respectively.

Hurry Murray’s Tieanno Ferguson secured the third spot in 53.18 seconds.

The CARIFTA standard for that event is 54.47 seconds.

Dean added another CARIFTA qualification under her belt in the under-20 girls’ 400m hurdles event.

Two athletes attained the qualifying mark of 1:02.08.

Dean was first in 59.60 seconds. Second place went to Star Elite’s Kei-Mahri Hanna in 1:00.39.

Fast Forward’s Taylor Robinson clinched the third podium spot in 1:04.84.

Red-Line Athletics’ Symirah Crawley and Roadrunners Denika Gittens were under the CARIFTA standard of 1:06.19 in the under-17 girls’ 400m hurdles event.

Crawley crossed the line first in 1:03.54 and Gittens ran 1:05.43.

Taylor Moss, of Red-Line Athletics, was third in 1:07.21.

On Friday, there were numerous qualifiers in the distance and sprint events.

Barr qualified with a winning time of 5:00.33 in the under-20 girls’ 1500m event. The qualifying standard was 5:02.60.

Ross Martin qualified on the boys’ side in 4:05.17. The qualifying mark was 4:06.20.

Two Zions got under the CARIFTA standard of 47.65 seconds in the under-20 boys’ 400m event.

Zion Miller, of Bahamas Speed Dynamics, got a good start and finished the event with a time of 46.79 seconds.

Zion Shepherd, a CARIFTA team veteran, was second in 47.33 seconds.

Ward, of DTSP Wolfpack, qualified for her second event, this time in the under-17 girls’ 100m finals.

She ran 11.67 seconds to surpass the standard of 12.08 seconds. Red-Line Athletics’ Taree was also phenomenal, running 11.92 seconds.

Third place went to Star Tracker’s Deryn Rodgers in 12.01 seconds.

There were two qualifiers on the boys’ side.

Team Velocity’s Kamron Henfield qualified with a winning time of 10.72 seconds. Henfield along with Jamaal Deloach got under the qualifying time of 10.92 seconds.

Deloach ran 10.82 seconds for the silver medal spot.

Two qualifiers emerged in the under-20 boys’ 100m event.

Aiden Kelly, of Tazmanian Speed, recorded a time of 10.43 seconds.

Swift Athletics’ Ishmael Rolle was the second best finisher at 10.53 seconds.

The qualifying standard for that event is 10.53 seconds.

Field Events

Although the action on the track was hot, the field athletes did not leave any chips on the table.

Jazae Johnson, 14, qualified in the under-17 girls’ long jump event. She soared to 5.88m for first place.

Red-Line Athletics Taree Forbes was second with her jump of 5.75m and third went to Fast Forward’s Keely Deveaux at 5.47m.

Swift Athletics’ Givedy Gerlin surpassed the qualifying mark of 5.58m in the under-20 girls’ long jump event.

She placed first at 5.59m.

Major had a wind-aided jump of 5.35m for second place. Dream Watkins got third at 5.23m.

Ethan North turned in a massive throw of 60.65m in the under-20 boys’ javelin throw event.

He was over the qualifying distance of 59.07m.

Air Assaults’ Ashton Moxey recorded a heave of 50.01m for second and Kendal Cooper, who competed unattached, was third at 48.52m.

Air Assaults’ Taysha Stubbs and Dior-Rae Scott claimed the top two spots in the under-20 girls’ javelin throw event.

Stubbs requalified with a winning throw of 47.76m and her teammate Scott threw 47.09m for second.

Kamera Strachan, of SAC, just missed the cut with her throw of 46.29m for third.

The qualifying mark was 39.75m.

Air Assaults’ Ahkeel Williams took care of business in the under-17 boys’ javelin throw event. He won with a toss of 60.15m. His teammate Wyatt Cartwright finished in the top two at 52.91m and Kendal Turner was third at 47.52m.

The T-Bird Flyers’ Obadiah Cherizar got first place with a jump of 1.98m in the under-17 boys’ high jump event.

Placing second was Jumpers Inc. Ainsworth Ferguson at 1.91m.

Ravon Davis, of Tabernacle Baptist, rounded out the top three at 1.88m.

The qualifying mark for that event was 1.87m.

On the final day of competition, Blue Chip Athletics’ Annae Mackey won the under-20 girls’ discus throw event with a toss of 43.01m.

She was above the qualifying mark of 40.36m.

Mackey also qualified in the shot put event with a toss of 14.61m which is above the standard of 12.49m.

Three throwers eclipsed the CARIFTA mark of 41.64m in the under-17 boys’ discus throw event.

Carmeljo Woodside got the first spot with a heave of 47.51m. CH Reeves’ Kaiden Kemp pulled off a second place finish with a throw of 43.33m.

His schoolmate David Douglas dropped to third with a toss of 42.78m.

The BAAA selection committee had a meeting last night to pick the team members for the 2025 CARIFTA Games. Team Bahamas will be announced at a press conference today at 6:30pm in the Andre Rodgers National Baseball Stadium.