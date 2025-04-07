Community in Eleuthera mourns man killed in traffic accident

By JADE RUSSELL

The Eleuthera community is mourning the tragic death of Ricardo Bell, who was killed in a traffic accident last Friday while attempting to tow a derelict vehicle in front of his home.

Mr Bell, 62, was recently promoted to Senior Superintendent in the Ministry of Works after serving the ministry for 44 years. He was a North Eleuthera District councillor, a church deacon, and widely known for his commitment to community service.

Scott Sawyer, area engineer for the Ministry of Works in North Eleuthera, said he had seen Mr Bell just an hour before the accident. The two had collected work equipment from a local mail boat and retrieved one of the ministry’s trucks that had been shipped back to the island.

Mr Bell dropped Mr Sawyer off near his home before the incident. Not long after, Mr Sawyer received a call from Mr Bell’s phone — his wife was on the line, urging him to come quickly.

Mr Sawyer, a member of the local Volunteer Fire and Rescue team, said he rushed out immediately, even though his mobile service was down. At first, he assumed Mr Bell was calling for help at another scene.

“We tend to a lot of these things together. So to come up on the scene and realise it was actually him — that was pretty shocking,” Mr Sawyer said.

The accident occurred shortly before 8.30pm on Queen’s Highway near a bridge. Police found two damaged vehicles and an unresponsive man. According to initial reports, Mr Bell was pulling a derelict vehicle into his yard using a rope when a passing car, heading east, collided with it. He was standing outside the truck when the impact occurred and was fatally injured. A doctor later confirmed he showed no signs of life.

Mr Sawyer said he had grown close to Mr Bell and his family over the six years they had worked together.

“I just handed him a promotion two months ago. He looked at me and said, ‘I think I might be able to retire finally,’” Mr Sawyer recalled.

Mr Bell was remembered as a devoted husband and father, deeply involved in his community. He was helping one of his youngest sons prepare for further studies and had plans to support his wife — well known in the straw market community — in her craft business.

He had been looking forward to retirement and spending more time travelling with his family.