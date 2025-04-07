Man missing after attempt to retrieve drifting jet ski near Long Cay

Police are searching for a man who went missing while attempting to retrieve a drifting jet ski yesterday.

According to reports, the man was accompanied by another person when he went to recover the jet ski in waters near Long Cay, opposite Saunders Beach; however, the other individual was later rescued by a passing vessel.

The matter was reported to police shortly after 10pm. Police said the jet ski has since been recovered by the Royal Bahamas Defense Force, but the man remains missing.