Many GB students receive offers of scholarships by HBCUs at college fair

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

GRAND Bahama student Cicara Smith was offered a $20,000 scholarship during a recent college fair featuring several Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

She was among the many students who attended the Think College, Think HBCU College Fair, the largest HBCU fair held outside the continental United States.

“The fair was great because it provided me an opportunity to meet with various college recruiters,” said Cicara, who said she received a $20,000 scholarship from Claflin University.

The event, which is in its fourth year, was held in-person for the first time in Grand Bahama, where ten institutions were represented, including the University of The Bahamas and the Bahamas Institute of Business Technology.

The initiative is a joint effort between the Bahamas Alpha Phi Alpha Educational and Leadership Foundation and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc, Eta Psi Omega and Pi Upsilon Omega chapters, in New Providence and Freeport.

Students from both public and private schools attended the college fair, which was held on Friday, March 28, at the St George’s High School gymnasium. Michelle Bowleg, deputy director at the Ministry of Education, brought brief remarks.

The fair was also held in New Providence on Saturday, March 29, at the Children’s Chapel at the Church of God of Prophecy on East Street.

Some of the institutions that came to Grand Bahama were Stillman College in Alabama, Claflin University in South Carolina, Southern University, and Texas Southern University.

Other institutions that participated were Benedict College, Huston-Tillotson University, Langston University, Morris Brown College, Paine College, Southern University and A&M College, and Virginia Union University.

Zoe Gibson-Bowleg, of Pi Upsilon Omega Chapter and one of the organisers of the college fair, said the aim was to expand educational opportunities for Bahamian students and expose them to the benefits of attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

The idea for the HBCU College Fair originated in 2018 at the 31st Alpha Phi Alpha Honours Day Convocation at Government House in New Providence. Dr Roderick L Smothers, the then president of Philander Smith College, was impressed by the exceptional academic achievements of Bahamian high school students.

However, he noted that very few students considered HBCUs their first choice for higher education.

Since its inception, the Think College, Think HBCU College Fair has grown significantly. The first fair was held in March 2019 in New Providence, showcasing Fisk University, Harris Stowe State University, Philander Smith College, Virginia Union University, and Florida Memorial University. Over four days, more than 1,000 students attended, and $3.5m in scholarships were awarded to Bahamian students.

In 2020, the numbers significantly increased and over 10,000 students had registered to attend the fair, which was set to expand to Baha Mar. However, the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We had to a take a break during COVID, but two years ago we came back with a virtual fair, and now we are back in-person where recruitment officers come down and give scholarships on the spot,” said Ms Bowleg.

Over the past three fairs, she said more than $10m in scholarships have been awarded to students in The Bahamas.

She said this year’s fair in Grand Bahama provided students in the Northern Bahamas with direct access to the opportunities to meet with recruiters at the various HBCUs there were represented.

“The success of the Think College, Think HBCU College Fair would not be possible without strategic partnerships,” she said. “The Bahamas Alphas Educational and Leadership Foundation and the Sisters of the Eta Psi Omega, Pi Upsilon Omega & Tau Nu Chapters have worked closely with the Ministry of Education – Scholarship and Loans Division, ensuring that students receiving partial scholarships can access additional funding.

“Our collaboration has also included Black History Month programming, featuring Bahamian HBCU alumni on Bahamas At Sunrise, and strong support from Corporate Bahamas to help fund and promote the fair.”