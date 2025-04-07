MSC launches new Miami cruise facility

Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) has unveiled in Miami what it describes as the world’s largest cruise terminal - a move that could boost vessel and passenger traffic to The Bahamas.

MSC’s cruise division, in a statement, said the PortMiami facility was developed in partnership with both the port and Miami-Dade County. Using a concept created by design firm, Arquitectonica, it was built by Fincantieri Infrastructure, a specialist in large-scale construction projects.

MSC added that the terminal, spanning more than 492,000 square feet equivalent to 8.5 American football fields, is capable of processing up to 36,000 passengers daily and is designed to accommodate up to three ships at once. The company said it will support the deployment of its newest and most efficient vessels.

The terminal, along with the new cruise division US headquarters in Miami and expanded office in Fort Lauderdale, underscores MSC’s long-term commitment to the region. Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman, for MSC’s cruise division, said: “Our new cruise terminal is the most advanced in the world, designed to offer a seamless experience for our guests before and after their cruise, setting a new benchmark for the industry.

“This proud moment reflects our unwavering commitment to Miami and its vibrant community, a partnership that spans over 20 years. The terminal symbolises our dedication to quality tourism and innovation, and we are grateful for the strong collaborations that have brought this vision to life. This incredible state-of-the art facility will not only enhance the travel experience but also bring significant economic benefits to the region, creating jobs and fostering growth in the local economy.”

Among those attending the opening were members of the US House of Representatives; secretary J. Alex Kelly, Florida Department of Commerce; Miami-Dade county mayor, Daniella Levine Cava; Edoardo Rixi, Italian deputy minister of infrastructure and transport infrastructure; and Pierroberto Folgiero, Fincantieri’s chief executive and general manager.

The MSC statement said that, with four ships sailing from the new terminal in 2025 including the MSC World America, The Bahamas stands to benefit from greater passenger traffic, extended itineraries and higher value guests.