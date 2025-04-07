Over 2,000 cases of child abuse reported between 2019-2023

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

MORE than 2,000 cases of suspected child abuse and neglect were reported in The Bahamas between 2019 and 2023, with social services officials warning that too many cases continue to go unreported — and too many children are left unprotected.

As the Ministry of Social Services launched Child Protection Month on Friday, officials stressed that prevention, early intervention, and public involvement are critical to stopping abuse before it is too late.

Neglect was the most commonly reported form of abuse, with 737 cases recorded over the five-year period. Annual figures hovered around 130 to 180 cases each year. Social workers said neglect includes failing to meet a child’s basic needs — such as education, food, or medical care.

“Neglect occurs when a parent does not send their children to school,” said Assistant Director of Social Services Gabriele Romer, noting that some children are kept home to babysit younger siblings, while others are left without essentials. “We do have a community support service programme,” she added, urging parents in need to seek help.

Sexual abuse was the second most reported form of abuse, with 537 cases. The number of reports peaked in 2023 with 128 cases — the highest annual figure recorded in that category during the reporting period.

Physical abuse followed, with 420 cases in total. Reports rose sharply last year, from 73 in 2022 to 113 in 2023, raising concern among officials about a possible resurgence in violent treatment of children.

Other forms of abuse included verbal abuse (44 cases), emotional abuse (19 cases), incest (23 cases), and abandonment (35 cases). A catch-all “other” category accounted for 225 cases, dramatically dropping in 2023 after steadily increasing from 2019 through 2022.

Altogether, 2,040 suspected cases of abuse and neglect were recorded. The highest number was in 2019 with 430 reports, followed closely by 425 in 2021 and 410 in 2023. The lowest figure was in 2020, with 284 cases — likely reflecting pandemic-related reporting challenges.

Director of Social Services Charlemae Fernander urged the public to take responsibility by reporting suspected abuse, stressing that no one needs proof to make a report — just reasonable belief.

“The Child Protection Act says that any person who has reason to believe — you don’t need to be 100 percent sure. You just need to have reason to believe. You’re not being mischievous or trying to manufacture a story,” she said.

“It is the responsibility of the Department of Social Services and the police to prove if it’s true or not. The only thing that we ask of the general public is that they report matters if they have reason to believe. And if you have reason to believe, you cannot be prosecuted for making a referral.”

She warned that silence has real consequences.

“I have to tell you, many things go unreported, and children get harmed because somebody is too timid to report a matter. And oftentimes they have suspected something a long time before it comes out in public.”

Acting Minister of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting Zane Lightbourne said this year’s Child Protection Month theme, “Powered by Hope, Strengthened by Prevention”, calls for more than awareness — it demands action.

“Hope fuels the belief that every child has the right to be protected and loved. Hope compels us to act and to create the systems of support that allow children to reach their full potential,” he said. “However, hope alone is not enough. Prevention is the cornerstone of effective child protection.”

He called for more investments in education, community resources, and family support systems to stop abuse before it starts.

“Every single one of us has a role to play,” Mr Lightbourne said. “From our families and neighbourhoods to our schools and workplaces, we all have a responsibility to protect the children in our communities.”

Officials reminded the public to report suspected abuse, neglect or abandonment by calling the Department of Social Services’ toll-free hotline at 711 — a single call, they said, could save a life.