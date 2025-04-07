Police still investigating cruise guest’s rape claim

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

POLICE said they are still investigating a Carnival Cruise Lines passenger’s claim that she was raped by a jet ski operator near Junkanoo Beach last week Tuesday.

The Tribune reported the matter, which has not been reported by police in its crime updates, on Thursday. Such matters are typically reported to the US Embassay in New Providence.

Yesterday, Chief Superintendent of Police Sheria King, the press liaison, confirmed the matter is under investigation.

The reported assault came just days after the United States updated its travel advisory for The Bahamas, specifically warning about unregulated watercraft operators and sexual assault reports involving jet ski vendors.

The advisory prohibits US government employees from using jet skis or personal watercraft rentals from independent New Providence and Paradise Island operators.

Minister of Transport JoBeth Coleby-Davis responded to the renewed advisory by confirming that the Port Department is reviewing current oversight of jet ski operations, especially in high-traffic tourist zones.

While she noted regulations exist, enforcement remains an ongoing concern — particularly with unauthorised activity outside designated launch sites.

Mrs Coleby-Davis said officials recently held meetings to address the matter and are finalising a report to be submitted to Cabinet.