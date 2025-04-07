Taxi drivers’ airport protest is resolved

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

The Ministry of Energy and Transport has voiced its “disappointment” over Friday’s demonstration by taxi drivers at The Bahamas’ leading aviation gateway.

It hit out after drivers stationed at Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) protested over what they asserted was a move to lock them out of the commercial lane to service visitors. In a statement, the Ministry said the industrial action stemmed from a “rumour” and the “misunderstanding” has been resolved with the Nassau Airport Development Company (NAD).

“While the demonstration has ended, the ministry and the Road Traffic Department wish to publicly express disappointment at the incident. We are advised that the demonstration stemmed from a rumour which led some taxi drivers to believe that they limited access to the airport to pick up passengers. The Ministry has since been advised by Nassau Airport Development Company that the rumour is untrue and the misunderstanding has been resolved,” said the ministry.

“Further, the Ministry is aware that recent elections for The Bahamas Taxi Cab Union were held and that there was a change in leadership. However, the ministry and Road Traffic Department have not been made aware of any grievances by taxi drivers and have not met with the new executives of the union.”

NAD, operator of LPIA, also released a statement advising that ground transportation operations at the airport had resumed and a meeting will be held with the new Bahamas Taxi Cab Union (BTU) representatives this week.

“Today, the airport experienced a brief disruption to ground transportation services as a result of concerns raised by the Bahamas Taxi Cab Union. The airport worked in close co-ordination with the Road Traffic Department, the Airport Authority and the airport police to monitor and manage the commercial lane during this disruption,” said NAD.

“At this time, ground transportation operations at LPIA have returned to normal. As airport operators, we remain committed to working in collaboration with all stakeholders, including our ground transportation providers. NAD, along with other relevant stakeholders, will hold meetings with the union next week to address their concerns.

“As always, the safety and comfort of our guests, staff and airport partners remain our top priorities. We thank the travelling public for their patience and understanding while we worked to resolve this issue.”