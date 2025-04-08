Abaco Tennis Association holds classic

THE Abaco Tennis Association (ATA) held its Annual BD Global Tennis Classic on Saturday for the 12U and 14U Boys and Girls.

Here are the results:

12U Girls - Shone’ah Gardiner - Winner; Heaven Box- Runner Up.

12U Boys - Amir Adderley- Winner; Rashad Mills- Runner up.

14 Girls - Makayla McDonald- Winner; Kiona Orlando- Runner Up.

14 Boys - Da’Shan Gardiner- Winner; Josiah Edmond - Runner Up.

The ATA congratulates the winners, runners-up and all the participants in the BD Classic tournament.

The BLTA congratulates the ATA on another successful event as they continue to provide opportunities for match play and development in Abaco.

The next junior event on the BLTA calendar will be held in Abaco in May.