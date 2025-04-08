Bahamas private ports key to Carnival’s plans

Carnival Cruise Line says its multi-million dollar investments in new and existing Bahamian private cruise port destinations form a key part of its strategic plans over the next five years.

Christine Duffy, its president, said: “Since our inception in 1972, we have defined and led the modern cruise industry, and our plans for the next five years and beyond are no different. The excitement and energy continue at Carnival. Having just integrated two ships into the Carnival fleet in Australia, we now stand at 29 ships, the largest global fleet in our history.

“Looking ahead, we have the opening of Celebration Key this July, followed by our expansion at RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay in 2026; the delivery of our fourth and fifth Excel ships in 2027 and 2028; and then the introduction of three ships in our new platform, Project Ace, beginning in 2029, plus fleet enhancements and new investments at some of our existing destinations.”

Grand Bahama-based Celebration Key, which is set to open in July 2025 following a $600m investment, was described by the cruise line as a game changer. Twenty Carnival ships from 10 US home ports, on more than 1,400 sailings, are already open for sale and will make visits to Celebration Key through 2027.

Carnival also confirmed it is expanding its RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay destination. The addition of a pier that can support its Excel class and Project Ace ships will allow Carnival to bring its largest ships to the island, with the upgrades set to be completed by summer 2026 and through the end of next year.