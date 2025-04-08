Boxers win two gold medals

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

COACH Valentino Knowles was more than happy with the performances of the Bahamas’ eight-member team at the Sugar Bert Golden Gloves Boxing Tournament in Atlanta Georgia.

Over the weekend, the team, consisting of four boxers each from New Providence and Grand Bahama, picked up a gold medal from both Shantao Fernander and Cayden Higgs.

Knowles, who was accompanied by Grand Bahama coaches Jermaine Gibson and Robert Harris, said the team was a representation of the Boxing Federation of the Bahamas and the newly formed Bahamas World Boxing Federation.

“The trip was a great experience. I think the boys enjoyed it. This was the first time some of my boys ever travelled to the United States, so it was good to work with their families to get their passports and visas to make the trip,” Knowles said.

“From the time they got here, I felt they were all winners because these are young people I helped to save from the streets. From this experience I think they will want to do more traveling to compete.”

Fernander, who just started boxing seven months at the Shock Treatment Boxing Club headed by Knowles and Keyshawn Major, won his 2025 Sugar Bert golden glove title over Brandon Moore from Atlanta, Georgia in the junior male 132 pound division.

“It was not easy. During my training camp, I had to wake up early every morning and put in the work because I knew what I wanted to achieve,” he said. “I had to keep on pushing and do what I had to do. “When the competition started, that discipline helped me to get through my fight. I actually prayer to Jehovah to give me the strength. He did it unexpectedly where he put me in a position to be the best fighter in the ring.”

The 16-yer-old 12th grader at RM Bailey High School said he always saw how people celebrated when they won, but he didn’t know how to react when he got his first victory on the big stage.

“This was the first time for me leaving the country and to win at the same time,” he said. “God really opened up many doors for me in winning this title.

“My goal now is to be the greatest fighter in the Bahamas. My goal started last September when I came to the gym from doing my community service, So I want to thank Jehovah for that.”

In reflecting on what he described as the best experience he’s ever enjoyed, Fernander also thanked Knowles for being there and giving him the opportunity to compete in the sort.

“He believed in me and he invested in me and so I want to thank God for that,” Fernander said. “If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t be here today. He pushed us a lot, even further than I thought we could go.

“I want to thank him for taking us this far. I can’t wait to see how far with can go with him guiding us. The sky is definitely the limit for us. IK wanted to play some other sports, but only After Shock gave me the opportunity so I m very grateful.”

Higgs, just 12 years old, said he was frustrated that he didn’t have an opponent to compete against.

“I watched my team-mates fought their best. They fight their hardest. It gave me courage that whoever I fight, I will be ready. But the person I was hoping to fight, he didn’t make the weight.

“I was dedicated and disciplined. I was pushing to make my weight. But the other guy wasn’t disciplined at all. He was ten pounds over the weight limit.”

Despite not fighting, Higgs said he still managed to get home with some hardware to shoe off to his family and his friends at Yellow Elder Primary where he is a sixth grader.

“I just want other people to know that even though you might be discouraged and the devil might be holding you down, you have to pray so you can come back up,” he said. “That’s why you have to always give praise to Jehovah.”

Mario Goddard, a 2024 graduate of Galilee College last year, lost to Jaren Nay after he suffered an accidental thumb to his right eye in the first round that prevented him from seeing anything, forcing the referee to stop the fight.

“I just want to give thanks to our coach Valentino Knowles for pushing us in our training camp. It was our consistence and dedication that got us here,” he said.

“Leading up to the fight, I was ready, but I was also nervous. When the fight started, we were jabbing at each other as we were feeling each other. But after one of our close encounter, I only remember that I couldn’t see anything.”

That was when Goddard said he realized that Nay had injured his right eye with his thumb. He said he pleaded with the referee, telling him he couldn’t see anything, but to no avail. The fight was stopped.

“This hurt because I know I would have won. I’m just disappointed that he didn’t even call the medical doctor to check me out,” he said. “Before I could really great started, the guy took it away from me.

“This is just the beginning. I will be back.”

Versatile Lionel Pinder, an 18-yer-old 12th grader at St John’s College, lost to Irvin Saenz from Atlanta, Georgia competing in the youth male division 165 pounds in a fight that he felt was given in a home town decision.

“Even though some stuffs don’t go your way, you have to accept it,” Pinder said. “It was some sort of robbery going on in the fight. It didn’t go my way.

“I felt I did enough to win, but with him being a home town fighter, I think it was a decision that they gave to him. I won my first fight with a first round knockout, but this time, I learn that once I’m in condition and I fight even harder, there won’t be any need to worry bout a home town decision.”

Grand Bahama was represented by four youth competitors, including fighters 13-year-old Jamaal Smalls, who lost to Jelani Botoy in the intermediate male division 145 pounds; Dante Anderson, 14, lost to James Hankinson in the intermediate male division 125 pounds; Ameil Bullard, 12, lost to Willie Franklin in the bantam division 132-pound division and Keano Cox, 20, also lost his bout.

With the experience now under their belts, Knowles said the boxers will go back into the gym and prepare for the Guyana School Boys Championships in August and in Noivember to the Sugar Bert Tournament in Los Angeles.

Efforts to reach Gibson and the competitors in Grand Bahama were unsuccessful.