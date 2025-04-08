CARIFTA team named

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

With 90 per cent of the athletes attaining the qualifying standard, Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations’ president Drumeco Archer said he’s confident that Team Bahamas will perform very well at the CARIFTA Games.

Archer, along with head coach Dereck Wells, made the announcement of the 78-member team on Monday in the foyer of the Andre Rodgers Baseball Stadium.

The team, consisting of 17 under-17 girls, 21 under-17 boys, 20 under-20 girls and 20 under-20 boys, was selected following the Spice & Connect final trials held over the weekend at the original Thomas A Robinson Track and Field Stadium.

The track and field championships will take place from April 19-21 at the Haseley Crawford Track and Field Stadium in Trinidad & Tobago - the CARIFTA swimming will take place at the same time at the National Swim Complex about one hour away.

In releasing the names in the presence of Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Mario Bowleg, Acting Director of Sports Kelsie Johnson-Sills, parents and some of the athletes, Archer said the team is a quality one. “I think this is one of the better teams that we have easily seen in about a decade,” he said.

“I see the making of a new Usain Bolt in Eagan Neely, we have some really bright spots that you won’t normally see at CARIFTA,” he said.

“Even though Jamaica has some times better than us, I don’t think that we have been tested as yet. It’s a very excited team that is ready to compete. So I’m looking forward to a Gussie Mae team that will produce some Gussie Mae results.”

Grand Bahamian Aiden Kelly, the top male sprinter on the team, competing in the under-20 boys’ 100m and on the 4 x 400m relay team, said he and his teammates are coming back for vengeance.

“I feel extremely great about being a part of this team,” said the 17-year-old 12th grader at Tabernacle Baptist Academy.

“I’m happy for this team. This is a very strong team. Just about everybody qualified.”

As for his expectations, Kelly said he just wants to win a medal. “It doesn’t matter which medal I get in the 100m, I just want one,” he said. “But in the 4 x 400m, we want that gold. We got robbed last year when we got disqualified, but we are coming back for the gold this year.”

At 14-years-old Brion Ward said she’s excited to finally be a part of Team Bahamas. “It’s a dream come through. It’s something that I have been working on for a while and I finally made it,” she said. “I feel like we have a very powerful team because all of us are powerful and we will go out there and do our best and execute our events to the best of our abilities.” She said her goal is to win a gold medal in the under-17 girls 100 and 200m and help the 4 x 100m relay team to win as well.

Jamiah Nabbie, 17, is back on the team after missing last year’s games because of an injury. She will be one of the top contenders to watch in the under-20 girls sprints and on the relay teams.

“I’m in better shape than last year,” she said. “I’m really looking forward to this year’s CARIFTA team and hopefully I can win some medals. “

She noted that Tram Bahamas is solid, especially in the under-20 girls’ division with a very competitive season between all of the girls, so they feel they can do very well.

Head coach Dereck Wells from Grand Bahama said they have assembled a very strong team that will perform very well.

“For the first time in a long time, we have a full contingent of athletes with 90 percent making the qualifying standards,” he said. “Only ten percent we had to name, so I think this team will perform very well.

“I expect us to do much better than last year. This team is extremely good. The expectations are among my wildest dreams. We are going to perform.”

With a strong compliment of hurdlers, Wells said they will add to the dominance from the field competitors, along with the 400m runners and the sprinters.

If there’s any weaknesses, Wells said there are some spots that they couldn’t fill, especially in the distance events, but where they lack the competitors, they hope to make up in their stronger events.

Khyle Higg, making his first appearance as a coach on the team, said it’s a humbling experience for him.

“It’s really a full cycle for me to go from being an athlete on my first national team in 2010 to the Dominican Republic for the Jr CAC Games, winning several medals over my five years competing for the country to now being named as a coach for the CARIFTA team,” he said.

To the athletes, Higgs said he just wants them to “just go out there and give it their best. Success is progress and that is what we have to look for.

“This is our time. This is our season. We will not leave Trinidad empty handed.”

Alexis Roberts, returning for his second sting as a coach on Team Bahamas after he competed in 1999 and 2000 in the 400 and 800m and on the relay team, said it’s so cool to be able to make his contribution, especially with his daughter, Alexis Roberts, now carrying on the family legacy.

“Because I’ve been through it, I know what it’s liked, so I am happy to be able to give them some tips on how to get through their rest, hydrate and make sure they eat properly,” he stated. “I’m ha[pp[y that I will be able to lend that expertise to them,.”

Bowlegh, in his admonishment to Team Bahamas, said he will be a presence in the stands cheering for the athl;etes just like some of their parents.

He wish the athletes all the best as they prepare to travel on the Bahamasair charter fight to Trinidadf & Tobnago. He encouraged them to go out and give it their best shot.

The team will consist of the following:

Under 17 Girls - Brion Ward - 100m/200m/4x100m/4x400m; Tarae Forbes - 100m/long jump/4x100m; Keyezra Thomas - 200m/400m/high jump/4x100m/4x400m; Jade Knowles - 800m; Jayla Smith - 100m hurdles; Jasmine Thompson - 100m hurdles/4x400m (pending fitness); Syrmiah Crawley - 400m hurdles/4x400m; Denika Gittens - 400m hurdles/4x400m; Alexandria Komolafe - high jump; Jazae Johnson - long jump/triple jump/4x100m; Dallas Strachan - triple jump; Ahnae Smith - shot put/discus; T’Arjahnaye Green - discus/shot put; Keely Deveaux -javelin; Deryn Rodgers - 4x100m; Brianna Bootle - 4x100m/4x400m and Daveigh Farrington - 800m/4x400m.

Under 17 Boys - Kamron Henfield - 100m/4x100m; Jamal Deloach - 100m/4x100m; Eagan Neely - 200m/400m/4x100m/4x400m/Mixed; Jonathan Higgs - 400m/400m hurdles/4x400m; Arcady Thompson - 800m/4x400m; Kayden Thurston - 1500m/3,000m; Jahcario Wilson - 110m Hurdles/400m hurdles/4x100m/4x400m; Rohman Rolle - 110m hurdles; Obadiah Cherizar - high jump; Ainsworth Ferguson - high jump/long jump/triple jump; Terran Beckles - long jump; Lyndavion Storr - triple jump; Carmeljo Woodside - shot put/discus; David Douglas - shot put; Kaiden Kemp - discus; Ahkeel Williams - javelin; Wyatt Cartwright - javelin; J’Mari Moss - 4x100m; Jireh Woodside - 4x400m; Zion Bradford - 4x400m/4x100m and Kristoff Munroe - Octathlon.

Under-20 girls - Shatayla Dorsett - 100m/200m/4x100m; Jamiah Nabbie - 200m/4x100m/4x400m; Alexis Roberts - 400m/4x100m/4x400m/Mixed; A’Karee Roberts - 800m/4x400m; Erin Barr - 1500m/3000m; Bayli Major - 100m hurdles/ triple jump/olng jump; Darvinique Dean - 100m hurdles/400m hurdles/4x400m/4x100m; Kei-Mahri Hanna - 400m hurdles/4x400m/Mixed; Koi Adderley - high jump; Anaiah Rolle - pole vault; Jade Ferguson - pole vault; Gerlin Givedy - long jump; Annae Mackey - discus/shot put; Terrell McCoy - discus/shot put; Taysha Stubbs - javelin; Dio-Rae Scott - javelin; Aaliyah Evans - heptathlon; Khylee Wallace - 100m/4x100m; K’Leigh Davis - 4x100m and Makaiah Hitchman - 400m/4x400m/Mixed.

Under 20 Boys - Aiden Kelly - 100m/4x100m/4x400m/Mixed; Ishmael Rolle 100m/4x100m; Zion Miller - 400m/4x400m/Mixed; Zion Shepherd - 400m/4x400m; Ross Martin - 1500m/5000m; Tahj Brown - 110m hurdles/4x100m; Jehiel Smikle - 110m hurdles; Zion Davis - 400m hurdles/4x400m; Morgan Moss - 400m hurdles; Joshua Williams - hHigh jump/long jump; Claudius Burrows - high jump; Kenny Moxey - pole vault; William McKinney - long jump/triple jump; Carlin Archer - triple jump; Ethan North - javelin; Nijae McBride - 4x100m; Everette Fraser - 200m/4x100m/4x400m; Quinton Gordon - 4x100m; Emanuel Adams - 200m/4x400m/Mixed and Nathan Smith, decathlon.









Management team

Dereck Wells, head coach; Assistant coaches - Bernard Newbold (sprints), Khyshell Rolle (hurdles), Khyle Higgs (throws), Alexis Roberts (distance) and James Rolle (jumps).

Team manager - Laketah Charlton, assisted by Sophia Higgs. The chaperones are Nekeno Demeritte, Mikahilo Strachan and Charmaine Lubin,

Dr Ken Bazard is the team’s doctor; the Physiotherapist is Deandra Miller and the message therapist is Nicholas Morley.



















