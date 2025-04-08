Judoka Xavion Johnson secures bronze

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

DESPITE still painful from the injury he sustained in competition in Europe a month ago, Xavion Johnson was still able to secure a bronze medal at the Pan-American Cup in Panama over the weekend.

The 18-year-old, who represents the future for The Bahamas in judo, won his opening match against Tobias Vidal from Argentina in pool B of the 66 kilogram class.

However, he lost to Adel Fresneda of Cuba in the next round. He came back in the repechage round and took care of Juan Pablo Ramirez of Mexico, Fabricio Meyer from Chile and Mateo Condor from Puerto Rico.

Johnson is now a top 25 in the world and ranked at number seven in Pan-America after he emerged with the bronze medal along with Francisco Schir from Brazil.

“My performance was okay. I felt like I could’ve fought better, but that’s life,” Johnson said. “I was just coming off an injury a week ago and didn’t have much time to prepare for this competition.”

While he competed without a coach in his corner at the competition, Johnson said he still went in with the goal to gold, but he noted that he was not disappointed in the bronze. “The competition was great,” he reflected. “An unfortunate loss, undoubtedly enhanced by my lack of a seated coach, but I thank God for going along with me in every match helping me to make the podium.”

Now that it’s done, Johnson said he will regroup and prepare for the Junior Panamerican Championships in Peru in about two weeks.

“I expected myself to get gold but I can settle for bronze especially cause I’m planning to peak for the Jr Pan Am,” he said. “I have to trust in myself that I am the better fighter and I belong on the world stage.”

Johnson is heading back to his training site with the Canadian Olympic team in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

He said he have some specific goals in mind and that is to “become Junior World champion and Junior Panamerican champion when he heads to Peru.

“Honestly, all I need right now to prepare is to treat this current injury. I’m still very limited in judo, unfortunately,” he pointed out. “Once I’m fully healed, I’ll be ready.

“My goal is to become the Junior Pan American Champion. I’ve already had the chance to go up against almost everyone who will be competing.”

Johnson, in thanking everybody, including his mother Ordain Moss, for their “support and prayers” as he feels it every time he fights, said after the competition this weekend, he’s “in pin, but it’s okay. I’ll live” to fight another day.

He informed the public that he will be ready for the task ahead of him in Peru at the end of the month.