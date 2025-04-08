Jury empanelled for man accused of killing 5-month-old daughter in 2013

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net





A JURY was empanelled yesterday to hear the long-delayed manslaughter trial of a father accused of causing the death of his five-month-old daughter in Eleuthera in 2013.

Justice Dale Fitzpatrick presided as a nine-member jury was selected in the case of Blounand Vedrine, who is alleged to have accidentally caused the death of Berlindia Vedrine in Gregory Town on September 6, 2013.

The infant was reportedly found with injuries to her body.

The case was postponed for several years, largely due to the suspension of trials during the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent court delays.

The matter was initially scheduled before Justice Gregory Hilton, with a trial date set for December 4 2024, but was reassigned to Justice Fitzpatrick after Justice Hilton’s appointment to the Court of Appeal.

Vedrine is represented by Murrio Ducille KC and Bryan Bastian.

Tylah Murray and Timothy Bailey are prosecuting the case.