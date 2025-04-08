Man and two Colombian women charged with soliciting sex and vagrancy

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net





A MAN and two Colombian women have been accused of soliciting sex and vagrancy on Talbot Street last week.

Assistant Chief Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans arraigned Raynard McDonald, 45, Lima Sanchez, 23, and Natalia Guluma, 22, on charges of soliciting for immoral purposes. All three were also charged with vagrancy.

Prosecutors allege that McDonald attempted to solicit sex from a woman on Talbot Street around 12.52am on April 5. On the same date, Sanchez and Guluma allegedly engaged in prostitution and received financial gain from it.

All three pleaded not guilty to the charges.

McDonald was granted $3,000 bail with one or two sureties. Sanchez and Guluma were each granted $7,000 cash bail.

As part of their bail conditions, McDonald and Sanchez must sign in at the Rock Sound Police Station in Eleuthera every Monday by 7pm. Guluma must sign in at the Carmichael Road Police Station by the same time each Monday.

The two women also will be fitted with electronic monitoring devices and are required to observe a 9pm to 9am curfew.

The trial is to begin on May 2.

K Melvin Munroe represented the accused.

Assistant Superintendent of Police S Coakley prosecuted.