Motorcyclist dies in latest traffic fatality

A TRAFFIC accident claimed the life of a motorcyclist early yesterday morning, police said.

The crash occurred shortly before 1am on Shirley Street near Highland Terrace.

Police said the victim was riding a green, white, and black Kawasaki motorcycle when he ran into a lamp post. He was seriously injured and taken to hospital by Emergency Medical Services, where he later died.

This is the 19th traffic fatality for the year, according to The Tribune’s records.