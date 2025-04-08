Sports Calendar April 8

RESURRECTION

10K RUN/5K WALK

“Arise and Shine” is the theme for the Resurrection 10K run, 5K walk, bike and breakfast fellowship as they encourage persons to “push your limits, cross the finish for change.”

The event, powered by Unity Initiative, is scheduled for Easter Monday, April 21, starting at 5:45am from the Kendal Isaacs Gymnasium.

The registration is $20 for adults and $10 for children under 12. The categories include 12-and-under, 13-17, 18-39, 40-59 and 60-and-over for male and females.

Trophies and medals will be presented to the top finishers in all categories. “Come one, come all as we celebrate” is the call for all physically challenged, families, churches and all civic groups.

For more information, persons can contact Votebcp242@gmail.com, telephone 242-524-1798 or log onto www.bcppaerty.org

BASEBALL/SOFTBALL

RELOADED INVITATIONAL

THE Reloaded baseball and softball programme for boys and girls is scheduled to hold its fourth invitational tournament April 18-21 at the Baillou Hills Sporting Complex.

The event, organised by Stephen “Bishop” Beneby, is being sanctioned by the Bahamas Baseball Assocation, headed by Clarence “CJ’ McKenzie and will be sponsored by Pro Youth Foundation. It will feature baseball teams for boys and softball teams for girls from Grand Bahama and New Providence. It’s also anticipated that some teams from the Family Islands will also be in New Providence to participate.

BASKETBALL

PEACE ON DA STREET FAMILY NIGHT

PLANS are underway for the staging of the Peace on Da Streets’ Basketball Classics’ Road to 30 years of existence.

The event, being organised by the Hope Center under the theme “Shooting hoops instead of guns,” will be held from July 14-19 at the Michael ‘Scooter’ Reid Basketball Center. The highlight of the event will be the Family Night, scheduled for Sunday, July 20 at the Kendal Isaacs Gymnasium when the finals in all of the divisions will take place, starting at 3pm. There will also be the Mr Ship It Three-point shootout and the Joe’s Slam Dunk Contest. The night will conclude with the exciting Clergy versus Politicians match-up. Lots of prizes, including round trip tickets, will be up for grabs.

FAST TRACK ATHLETICS

SPRING FLING INVITATIONAL

THE Fast Track Athletics Club is scheduled to hold its 4th annual Spring Fling at the Grand Bahama Sports Complex May 16-17.

The event is open to competitors from throughout The Bahamas. The action is slated to begin at 5pm on Friday, May 16 and at 10am on Saturday, May 16.

It promises to provide fast competition, perfect prep for championship season and an unmatched island atmosphere in Grand Bahama.

The entry fee is $5 for children and $10 for adults. For more information on the meet, persons can email fasttrackmanagement00@gmail.com