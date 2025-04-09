57-year-old denies molesting granddaughter

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 57-year-old man has denied molesting his underaged granddaughter over a four-year period.

Chief Justice Ian Winder arraigned the defendant — whose name is being withheld to protect the identity of the minor — on seven counts of incest and seven counts of indecent assault.

The defendant’s wife was present during the arraignment.

He is accused of having unlawful sexual intercourse with his granddaughter on seven occasions between January 1, 2019, and September 7, 2024. The alleged victim was eight years old when the offences reportedly began and 13 at the time of the most recent incident.

During the same period, the defendant is also alleged to have indecently assaulted the child.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The case has been transferred for trial before Justice Joyann Ferguson-Pratt, with a trial date to be set on April 23.