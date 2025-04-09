69 retired officers receive Salver Award recognising years of dedicated service

SIXTY-NINE retired officers of the Royal Bahamas Police Force were yesterday presented with a Salver Award in recognition of their contribution and years of dedicated service.

The award, a silver ornamental plate traditionally given as a token of honour, was presented during a special ceremony celebrating the retirees’ service and commitment to the nation.

Among those honoured were one former Commissioner of Police, two former Deputy Commissioners, one former Senior Assistant Commissioner, five former Assistant Commissioners, 20 former Chief Superintendents, 28 Superintendents, and 12 Assistant Superintendents.

The longest-serving retiree had served for 43 years, while the shortest tenure among the awardees was 31 years.

Notable recipients included former Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander and former Deputy Commissioner Leamond Deleveaux.

Police Commissioner Shanta Knowles and Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe brought remarks at the event, applauding the honourees for their decades of service. Both reflected on the officers’ careers, highlighting their invaluable contributions to public safety and reminiscing on the legacy they leave behind.