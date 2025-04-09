Coach Gibson: Boxers from Grand Bahama gave a good account of themselves

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

WHILE it was the first time for his novice competitors to compete in an international tournament, head coach Jermaine Gibson said the four boxers from Grand Bahama gave a good account of themselves in Atlanta, Georgia.

The quartet of Amiel Bullard, 12, Dantae Anderson, 14, Jahmal Smith, 13 and Keano Cox, 20, all participated in the Sugar Bear Tournament along with four boxers from New Providence - Cayden Higgs, 12, Santao Fernander, 16, Lionel Pinder, 18 and Mario Goddard, 18.

While Higgs and Fernander returned home with gold, all of the other boxers were awarded silver.

Gibson, who serves as the vice president of the Bahamas World Boxing Federation and the chief executive officer (CEO) of the All-Out Boxing Club, travelled with coaches Valentino Knowles, president and CEO of the Aftershock Boxing and Robert Harris.

“I was very, very pleased with their performances, but these guys fought for the first time overseas,” Gibson said. “We decided to divide up our team so that more kids could get the exposure.

“So instead of taking the same set of guys all the time, we decided to take some of our novice fighters so that they can get the experience. They all fared well. They all came back with silver medals. They would have liked to win, but they are still getting to learn the rules.”

With the full support of the parents, Gibson said the club is continuing to grow