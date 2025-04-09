GB landlord shot dead after attempting to collect rent

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A Grand Bahama landlord was shot dead on Monday after attempting to collect rent, marking the island’s first murder for the year.

The shooting occurred shortly after 5pm at Ludford Drive area, where the victim was found unresponsive with gunshot injuries at the rear of a residential property.

A man, who is believed to be employed at a local hotel, has been arrested and is assisting police with their investigations.

Superintendent Nicholas Johnson, the officer in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department, said police know the identity of the victim which is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

He reported that the police control room received a call of a male being shot at Ludford Drive.

Mr Johnson said a team of officers, along with EMS, responded to the scene, where they were directed to the rear of an apartment complex.

“The body of a male was seen lying on the ground. On examination, it appeared the male was suffering from gunshot injuries to the body,” he said.

Mr Johnson said EMS examined the male and found no signs of life.

He said an investigation is underway to determine who is responsible.