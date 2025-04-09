Mother demands justice after son found on beach dead during visit to Bahamas

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

POLICE Commissioner Shanta Knowles said investigators are awaiting the results of an autopsy before determining the cause of death of Dinari Mcalmont, whose body was discovered on a beach on Paradise Island early on Saturday morning.

Police were alerted shortly after 5.30am on Saturday, April 5. On arrival at the beach, officers found an unresponsive male lying on the shoreline. Emergency Medical Services were called to the scene but found no signs of life.

In an interview with Eyewitness News on Monday, Mr Mcalmont’s mother, Michelle Mcalmont, claimed her son was beaten and traumatised. She said the family was on their annual vacation and is now demanding justice as she has more questions than answers.

Yesterday, Commissioner Knowles extended condolences to the family, saying: “We pray that God would comfort them during this difficult time. We understand it is a difficult time for them, and we will certainly do our best to get answers.”

She declined to provide further details, noting that police want to ensure they have accurate information before disclosing more about the circumstances surrounding the death.