Rape case against officer discontinued

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A nolle prosequi has been filed in the case of a 42-year-old police officer who had faced a rape charge after being accused of sexually assaulting a 25-year-old woman in his police vehicle last year.

The case against Superintendent Kyle Capron has now been discontinued by the prosecution.

The case was before Justice Franklyn Williams.

Capron was initially charged in October 2024. On the day of his arraignment, he was interdicted at police headquarters and placed on half pay pending the outcome of the case.

He was accused of raping a woman in New Providence on October 23, 2024.

The officer spent one week on remand before being granted bail.

Capron was represented by attorney Bjorn Ferguson.