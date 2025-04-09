Reserve officer accused of beating fourth grade student is before a police tribunal

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

munnings@tribunemedia.net

A RESERVE police officer accused of beating a fourth-grade student in front of classmates is before a police tribunal, Deputy Commissioner Kirkwood Andrews said yesterday, the most concrete update to an incident that made headlines several months ago.

He said the Complaints and Corruption Branch handled the complaint, investigated it, and the tribunal is currently reviewing the matter. He said a clearer update will be provided once the proceedings are complete.

He declined to give further details.

The complaint was made by Chinika Louisius, who said her son came home in pain on Tuesday, January 28, after being struck multiple times by the officer at school.

She said the officer first questioned another boy about his GPA before allegedly hitting him eight times. He then accused her son of being rude and, after the boy said he didn’t know why, allegedly struck him ten times with a black police cane. Doctors at Princess Margaret Hospital confirmed tissue damage; photos showed extensive bruising.

The officer, assigned to the Urban Renewal Division, was not employed by the school and was reportedly on campus for unrelated matters. Since the incident, Ms Louisius said her son has been transferred to another class and is in better spirits.

The case had drawn public attention and criticism over delays. Ms Louisius said it was transferred between departments before returning to the Complaints and Corruption Branch.

DCP Andrews said five newly established tribunal courts will help speed up the handling of complaints.