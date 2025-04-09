Storr, Albury enter NCAA transfer portal

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMIAN collegiate basketball players Deyton Albury and AJ Storr are on the move once again.

Both players entered the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) transfer portal following their early tournament exits in March.

For Storr, who played last season with the Kansas Jayhawks, it is his third time entering the transfer portal in the last three years.

He started his collegiate tenure with the St John’s University Red Storm before transferring to the Wisconsin Badgers in his sophomore year. Last season, he played with the Kansas Jayhawks but averaged the lowest numbers of his collegiate career and played minimal minutes.

He played in a total of 34 games and started in four. While playing for the Jayhawks, he averaged 6.1 points per game (ppg) and 1.7 rebounds while shooting career lows from the field (38.4 per cent) and from deep (29.1 per cent).

Before joining the Jayhawks, the 6-foot-7 junior guard was a standout performer for the Wisconsin Badgers, starting in all 36 of his games played.

While suiting up for the Badgers, he turned in 16.8 ppg and 3.9 rebounds while connecting on 43.4 per cent of his field goals and 32 per cent of his threes.

Storr’s junior year with the Jayhawks ended with a 79-72 first round exit against the Arizona Razorbacks. He dropped 15 points on 4-for-7 shooting in the loss.

Albury is the latest Bahamian to search for a new collegiate home via the transfer portal.

He spent his last season with the Utah State Aggies men’s basketball team after transferring from Queen’s University where he averaged 17 ppg to pair with 5.8 rebounds during the 2023-24 season.

The 6-foot-2 guard also managed to secure the ASUN Newcomer of the Year award while playing for the Royals.

His tenure with the Utah State Aggies was filled with team success as the group finished with a 26-8 win/loss record and 15-5 conference record for third in the Mountain West.

The team ended their season with a first round loss 72-47 against the no.7 UCLA.

Albury averaged 7.8 ppg, 2.5 boards and 1.7 assists while shooting 54.8 per cent from the field and 43.3 per cent from three in 34 games but his minutes dipped while playing for Utah State.

Since hitting the transfer portal, Albury has garnered the attention of a few respectable basketball programmes.

The two guards are not the only Bahamian collegiate players to hit the transfer portal. Remaining players include Rhema Collins, Veronaye Charlton and Romad Dean.

Bahamian big Fredrick King made the decision to transfer from the Creighton Blue Jays to the Murray State Racers earlier this week.



