The Powerade Potcakeman Triathlon 2025: A Special Year of Celebration and Competition

THE Powerade Potcakeman Triathlon returned for its 12th edition on Sunday, March 30, at Jaws Beach.

With high energy, a fantastic atmosphere and ideal weather conditions, participants and spectators alike enjoyed a memorable day of endurance, sportsmanship and community spirit - all in support of Baark!’s ongoing spay, neuter and education efforts for animal welfare in The Bahamas.

Race day lucked out with the weather - calm waters made for a perfect swim, while the cool temperature provided great conditions for the run. Although participants faced some wind on the bike leg, they navigated the course successfully, making for a thrilling competition across all divisions.

In the men’s race, Malcolm Menzies triumphed, smashing the hour record with a remarkable time of 59:58, standing atop the podium after finishing a close second last year. Launy Duncombe followed in second place at 1:05:52, while Ayden Bain secured third with 1:10:08.

For the third consecutive year, Kami Roach dominated the women’s division, finishing in 1:22:31.

Laura Morley, improving from her third-place finish last year, claimed second place at 1:22:35, while Sienna Culmer-Mackey rounded out the podium in 1:25:31.

The relay division featured impressive performances, with “Kool Kids” - comprising Patty Barigelli (swim), Kevin Daley (bike), and Kounta Moussa (run) - dominating the competition with a winning time of 1:02:06.

Beyond the races, the event was a true community celebration. The Rotary team served over 200 burgers, hot dogs and veggie patties, highlighting the incredible turnout of participants, volunteers and supporters. Finishers were also treated to a refreshing Surfside drink, adding to the day’s festive atmosphere. Finishers of the FYP Puppy Tri were all rewarded with delicious Dunkin’ Donuts at the finish. Several vendors were set up throughout the event, and Baark! continued its fundraising efforts with a raffle draw, featuring a top prize of a Pure Cycle Fixie Bike generously donated by Cycles Unlimited.

Race volunteers, fondly known as the Potcake Patrol, were once again a key part of the event, ensuring everything ran smoothly and contributing to the event’s success.

Laura Kimble-Morley, president of Baark!, expressed heartfelt gratitude for the event’s longtime sponsors and partners while also embracing the excitement of forming new relationships.

“The 2025 Powerade Potcakeman Triathlon was a true celebration of community strength and spirit. The incredible support from our sponsors, volunteers and athletes is what makes this event so special, and we’re already looking forward to welcoming everyone back in 2026. With another successful year behind us, the event continues to grow - bringing together athletes, families and supporters for our cause that’s making a real and lasting impact!”

Jonathan Thronebury, marketing director, Caribbean Bottling Co. added:

“Powerade is proud to fuel active lifestyles, and it was an honour to help hydrate every athlete pushing their limits at this year’s Potcakeman Triathlon. Each bottle we handed out on race day wasn’t just about performance - it was about standing alongside Baark! in their mission to build healthier, more compassionate communities throughout The Bahamas. We’re truly grateful for the opportunity to support the athletes and Baark!’s mission year after year, and we look forward to continuing that support for many years to come.”

Event Sponsors: Powerade, JS Johnson, Think Simple, CBS, Modernistic, Tile King, Subway, Dunkin’ Donuts, Albany, FYP, Bahamas Sotheby’s International Realty, Purina, Corner Bank, Jane Iredale, Scotia Wealth Management, Morley Realty, King & Co, Potcake Designs.

Event Providers: Bahamas Waste, Ronnie Archer Photography, Rotary East Nassau, Red Cross, BASRA, Polar Ice, Nassau Rowing Club, LCIS, Windermere Day Spa, Dasani, Graham Real Estate, Dunkin’ Donuts, Surfside, Cycles Unlimited, Sun Bum.

Raffle Prize Donors: Cycles Unlimited, Powerboat Adventures, Surfside, Shoreline Distribution, SunBum, Windermere Day Spa, Social House, Royal Blue Bahamar, Hands On Therapy.