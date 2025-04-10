Constituents may not want Miller - but Mitchell says no one else running

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

DESPITE discontent among Golden Isles over their MP, Vaughn Miller, Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) chairman Fred Mitchell said no one else has shown interest in the seat, likely paving the way for Mr Miller to be renominated.

Asked if he was confident in Mr Miller’s leadership, Mr Mitchell did not offer a ringing endorsement.

“He is the sitting member of Parliament for the Progressive Liberal Party and there’s no one else that I know of that’s vying for the seat, and that’s where we are,” he told The Tribune.

“He continues to work in the constituency and unless the party decides otherwise, and I won’t speculate one way or the next, he’s the sitting member of parliament and continues to do his work in the constituency and he has told us he intends to seek the nomination again.”

On Tuesday, some Golden Isles residents lamented unmet expectations.

They said Mr Miller campaigned on fixing infrastructure, clearing bushes, and building new recreational spaces — none of which, they claimed, have materialised.

Mr Miller, also the Minister for Environment, declined to comment yesterday but said he “absolutely” intends to run again.

Mr Mitchell acknowledged the residents’ complaints and said he would discuss them with Mr Miller.

“I’m certain that he’s cognisant of what’s going on in the constituency and will continue to apply his shoulder to the wheel,” he said.

Many PLP supporters in the constituency favour Economic Affairs Minister Michael Halkitis, the party’s former standard bearer in the area. Yesterday, Mr Halkitis said his focus is on the St Barnabas constituency.