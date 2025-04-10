Could other FNMs join COI?

EDITOR, The Tribune.

The resignation of MP Iram Lewis on the face of his past was nothing spectacular but look at the potential next moves probable if not certain... Rt Hon Hubert Minnis could leave the FNM as could Long Island MP Adrian Gibson... Will they join Lewis and then COl suddenly will become the Official Opposition and the FNM downgraded to basically holding two seats?

There is no love in politics... Pintard was so it was said a protégé of Minnis close but what happened as today they are miles apart.

What is the COl? Don’t really think they know themselves except Lincoln Bain is certainly a populous politician but has a background which will be attacked by the PLP and that alone could kill all changes for him especially if the move as I suggest occurs.

PLP already on campaign trail unofficial but PM doing more public events than ever...new Voter’s Card by September 2025...I suggest Davis will use the shortest campaigning period allowed as the current bad weather from Trump and Co could ruffle the cost of living, unable to control that as the Tariff and Chinese built boat fee is on landed costs - reduced tourists arrivals, landed and cruise.

Never forget Bahamians kick out governments...most times because of Minister’s arrogance. I suggest the arrogance level of the current is at that level and the people are looking for a change, but not to the FNM. Time will tell. COl is a mess - crazy very socialistic policies.

J HUTCHINSON

Nassau,

April 5, 2025.