Govt breaks ground on $10.5m health clinic in Coconut Grove

THE Davis administration has broken ground on the new Coconut Grove Advanced Health Centre, a $10.5m facility aimed at expanding access to medical care and easing pressure on the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH).

Located off Grasmerd Bend on Baillou Hill Road, the 14,500-square-foot centre will offer primary, secondary, and urgent care services once completed.

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville said the new clinic will help address overcrowding at PMH’s emergency department.

“It is designated to reduce waiting times, improve access to care and give residents a welcoming environment that supports prevention, early detection, and long-term wellness, lessening the needs to seek emergency care at the Princess Margaret Hospital,” Dr Darville said.

Construction is expected to take under 15 months after the contractor mobilises.

The project comes nearly a decade after Hurricane Matthew severely damaged the original Coconut Grove Clinic in 2016, forcing patients to be redirected to the Blue Hills and Fleming Street clinics. Subsequent assessments found that the original structure no longer met the licensing standards required by the Department of Public Health and the National Health Insurance Authority.

Dr Darville also announced that the government will celebrate the reopening of three polyclinics — Ann’s Town, Elizabeth Estates, and the newly renovated Blue Hill Road Clinic in the coming weeks.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said the new health facility would be built to EDGE Certification standards, ensuring sustainability, accessibility, and climate resilience.

“This new health facility will incorporate a main clinic, medical waste building and ambulance garage,” he said. “This community will have a modern, comprehensive facility to meet its health care needs. The clinic will facilitate lab work, medical imaging and surgery operations amongst other vital services. Most importantly, it will restore. It will restore the peace of mind that was lost to the people of this community in 2016.”

Economic Affairs Minister Michael Halkitis said the groundbreaking symbolises hope and commitment to community health and prosperity.

Meanwhile, Mr Davis addressed the recent rise in suicides, calling the trend “troubling” and affirming the government’s commitment to addressing the issue.

“We cannot afford to ignore the warning signs,” he said. “One life lost is one too many. These matters weigh heavily on our hearts, but even amid such strife, we must continue building sites of hope and opportunity.”