Man charged with murder of Edward Thompson

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

AN 18-year-old man was remanded to custody yesterday after being accused of fatally shooting Edward Thompson near Fleming Street and Baillou Hill Road last month.

Ahkeem “Keemy” Nixon was arraigned on a murder charge before Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley.

Prosecutors allege that on March 11, Nixon approached Edward Thompson, 27, on a bicycle and fatally shot him near Evangelistic Assembly Church. The suspect was reportedly seen fleeing the scene in an eastern direction.

Three children survive Thompson.

Nixon was informed that he was not required to enter a plea at this stage. His case will be transferred to the Supreme Court via a Voluntary Bill of Indictment (VBI). He was also advised of his right to apply for bail through the higher court.

Until then, Nixon will be held at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services, with his VBI expected to be served on June 12.

Alphonso Lewis represented the accused, while Inspector Deon Barr appeared for the prosecution.