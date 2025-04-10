Minnis’ time is now over

EDITOR, The Tribune.

It should not have come to this—its a crying shame that Dr Minnis’ lack of sportsmanship and statesmanship have forced the Pintard-led FNM to politely tell him, in front of the nation, that his time in frontline politics is over.

In most Westminster democracies, it is traditional for a leader to offer their resignation when their party is beaten badly at the polls. Minnis wanted to stay on as opposition Leader, and clearly wanted his old job as party leader back from the moment Pintard took the chair.

The day Pintard won, he said that he would blow up Minnis’ phone for advice. The defeated doctor would never answer the call to put his party before his ego.

He didn’t even show up to shake Pintard’s hand in either of the two conventions his successor won.

Some have branded the move disrespectful, which is what young people are told any time we are burdened with the job of telling our elders it’s time to retire. If Minnis had passed the baton gracefully, he would be better respected and the FNM would have been better off.

Alas, we’re here now. The FNM can finally begin transitioning younger, fresh faces into their candidate lineup. This is a big opportunity for Pintard to put his stamp on the party.

Let’s see who will emerge from the wings of the official opposition now that it’s no longer in Dr Minnis’ shadow.

ZIENNIAL BAHAMIAN

April 8, 2025.