PM: Tariffs put country in uncharted territory

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune News Editor
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
PRIME Minister Philip Davis warned that newly announced US tariffs have placed The Bahamas in “unchartered territory,” with potentially serious consequences for local exporters, the cost of living, and the tourism sector.
The United States’ sweeping ten percent base tariff on goods from more than 100 countries — The Bahamas included — could lead to fresh inflationary pressure, Mr Davis said, aggravating already high prices at home and threatening economic momentum.
“The new tariffs are likely to cause new inflationary pressures, which would mean higher prices for Bahamian consumers,” he said in a statement. “For a country like ours, higher prices will add to what is already an unbearably high cost of living.”
Mr Davis said he would not “sugarcoat the dangers” posed by the sharp escalation in global trade tensions. “We may be in unchartered territory,” he said, “but we know how to survive storms.”
He said the government has already contacted US officials and is working with other Caribbean nations on a collective diplomatic response to the tariffs. Locally, officials are consulting with Bahamian exporters to assess the impact and explore short-term policies to soften the blow.
A key concern, he said, is that reduced demand from American buyers — who currently account for the majority of exports — could ripple through multiple Bahamian industries. He also raised alarms about a possible US economic slowdown, which would affect the country’s vital tourism sector.
In view of the challenges, he pointed to government’s steps to better position the country, including establishing a national trade policy and a dedicated agency to diversify trade opportunities.
He also said efforts to lower prices through long-term reforms remain on track. He cited the recent signing of additional agreements to expand solar energy and upgrades to the electricity grid, which he described as “much-needed and long overdue.”
“Our country’s first nationwide, comprehensive energy reforms are underway,” he said. “I’m thankful we will face this new crisis with these crucial price-reducing energy reforms in motion.”
He said a reduced VAT rate on food and efforts to increase local food production are part of the broader plan to ease economic burdens on families.
His statement comes days after Moody’s upgraded the country’s credit outlook to positive for the first time in nearly two decades. While Mr Davis welcomed the development, he acknowledged Moody’s warning that The Bahamas remains highly vulnerable to external shocks.
He concluded by appealing to Bahamians’ resilience.
“We have always found a way to create opportunities out of uncertainty,” he said. “As one nation, together, we will pursue a constructive path forward.”
Comments
ExposedU2C 1 hour, 21 minutes ago
No Mr. Prime Minister, it is the extremely corrupt and incompetent PLP government that you lead which has brought this nightmarish situation upon the Bahamian people. Stop pointing the finger at others. The Bahamian people really need to do something about you and your cronies.
Small wonder Trump requested the Bahamas be added to list of countries for which he receives daily national intelligence (security) briefings. Not good!
I suspect some kind of export tariff on all goods shipped to the Bahamas from any US port may be under consideration by the Trump administration as a means of putting pressure on Bahamians to put their own serious pressure on this most corrupt and incompetent Davis led PLP government to do much, much, more than the very little it has done to fight out-of-control criminal violence in our country that is now harmfully impacting US visitors.
And of course President Trump is not the least bit happy with our nation's other problems impacting the national security interests of the US, e.g., lack of meaningful efforts by this disastrous Davis led PLP government to help reduce influx into the US via the Bahamas of illegal aliens (including violent gang members), drugs, arms, humans who are victims of trafficking, the proceeds of crime through money-laundering, etc., etc. All not good!!!
