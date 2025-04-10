Woman who took son to school on scooter is to be given a car

By JADE RUSSELL

A VIDEO showing a young mother riding an electric scooter with her eight-year-old son clinging to her back on the way to school grabbed attention — and life-changing support — after it exposed the daily struggle she faced without access to a car.

Davantae McCartney, 25, posted the video on TikTok earlier this week, never expecting it would go viral. Within hours, it had more than 400,000 views, drawing praise from viewers inspired by her determination to ensure her son never missed school, even if it meant relying on a $500 electric scooter she had saved months to buy.

“I wouldn’t allow it to happen where my son feels like I’m going to be the type of mom that, because I don’t have a ride, he’s going to miss school or his grades are going to fall or him to fail just because of me as a parent— that’s not fair to him as the child,” she said, tears streaming down her face.

Since the video’s release, Ms McCartney said she has received donations from across The Bahamas and abroad. One man — a complete stranger — contacted her and rented a vehicle for her to use temporarily. She said he has since pledged to purchase a car for her, expected to be ready this week.

“As we speak, I’m sitting in a car rental that he brought,” Ms McCartney said tearfully. She called the man an “angel in disguise” and said he partnered with Christamara Bain, owner of Bundles of Beauty, who offered to license, insure, and assist financially with the vehicle.

Ms McCartney, originally from Eleuthera, said her son Byron Ferguson has spent most of his life living with her in New Providence, but two years ago, she returned to Eleuthera to build a better income for him. She launched a series of side businesses — doing nails, selling food, and making holiday baskets — that began to thrive.

Despite her success, she grew increasingly worried about her son, who remained in New Providence with his father. Though she visited often, she said the distance became unbearable, especially after Byron’s father lost his own mother.

She considered relocating Byron to Eleuthera, but decided the education system in New Providence would better support his development. In January, she left her businesses behind and returned to New Providence without a job or vehicle, solely to be present in her son’s life.

“No one could love her son” like she does, she stressed.

Without a car, Ms McCartney said she relied on borrowed rides, buses, or paid transportation to get Byron to and from school.

Determined not to let her child fall behind, Ms McCartney began saving for a scooter — an affordable option she was familiar with from her time in Eleuthera. She purchased it just over a month ago and made it part of her daily routine.

People often stared as she rode alongside traffic with her son gripping her back, his backpack in her hand.

Three weeks ago, after picking Byron up from Sadie Curtis Primary, she asked a stranger to record them. On Monday, she posted the clip to TikTok — never anticipating the response it would receive.

Her son enjoys the rides, she said, and sometimes other children ask if they can hop on, too. But more than anything, she hopes her story sends a message to other single mothers.

She said her journey shows that help can come in unexpected ways, and people should never feel ashamed of their struggles.

She said the massive outpouring of support proves that the Bahamian community still cares deeply. She urged others not to let pride or fear hold them back from seeking help when they need it most.