‘Buddy’ Hield scores 12 in tough loss to Spurs

GRAND Bahamian sharpshooter Chavano “Buddy” Hield and the Golden State Warriors are in the midst of a highly competitive Western Conference playoff race and a tough loss against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night might have bigger implications as the team approaches the conclusion of the National Basketball Association (NBA) regular season.

The Warriors suffered a crucial 114-111 loss to the Spurs at home thanks to a timely buzzer-beating triple from former Golden State forward Harrison Barnes.

The Spurs, who have already been eliminated from play-in contention, have potentially tanked the Warriors’ chances of clinching a top six playoff spot and avoiding the dreaded NBA play-in tournament.

Hield led the Warriors’ bench unit in scoring with 12 points on 4-for-13 shooting from the field. He also pulled in four rebounds and dished out one assist in 26 minutes of action.

Golden State point guard Stephen Curry had a game-high 30 points to go with eight rebounds and three assists for the Dubs.

With the latest loss, the Warriors fell to the seventh spot out West with a 47-33 (win/loss record).

It was anybody’s game in the final three seconds of the ball game at the Chase Centre. Barnes committed a