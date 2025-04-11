Cultural icon Patricia Glinton-Meicholas dies at 75

CELEBRATED author, poet, historian and folklorist Patricia Glinton-Meicholas has died.

The death of the renowned cultural figure was confirmed by her husband Neko today.

She was 75.

Mrs Glinton-Meicholas was a trailblazer in Bahamian literature and a fierce advocate for the preservation of Bahamian heritage.

She was the first woman to present the Sir Lynden Pindling Memorial Lecture and the first Bahamian writer included in the Macmillan Caribbean Writers Series. Her acclaimed works include An Evening in Guanima, a collection of Bahamian folktales, and Chasing Light, a poetry collection that was a finalist for the 2012 International Proverse Prize.

Among her many accolaides, Mrs Glinton-Meicholas was the first winner of the Bahamas Cacique Award for Writing in 1995 and a recipient of a Silver Jubilee of Independence Medal for Literature in 1998. She was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award for Contributions to Culture and Literature by the University of The Bahamas in 2015; and received the Order of Merit in 2021 for her outstanding service to education, culture, and literature.