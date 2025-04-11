Girl with cerebral palsy will get education, says ministry

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

THE Ministry of Education says a special needs student in Abaco is expected to resume in-person classes immediately after the identification of necessary support staff to replace a school employee who resigned.

The development follows national attention on the case of Royaltee Newton, a student with cerebral palsy who was unable to attend Central Abaco Primary School after losing restroom assistance.

The ministry said that after consultations with Royaltee’s mother and officials in the Abaco district, a solution was found to restore the support she had previously received. It also pledged to ensure that “no gaps are created in this critical commitment,” echoing Minister Glenys Hanna-Martin’s earlier remarks. She said the student’s loss of care highlighted broader vulnerabilities in the education system’s support for special needs students.

She told reporters that virtual learning had been offered to Royaltee after it was reported she could not attend school due to the loss of restroom help.

“We’ve communicated to that parent the virtual school we’ve made available so that child does not loose learning time,” she said, while acknowledging that in-person learning is preferred. “The ministry –– between the district superintendent locally in Abaco and the director of education –– are working now in finding a solution for that situation.”

Royaltee’s mother, Deandra Newton, publicly voiced frustration after being told for more than a year that no teacher’s aide was available. She said her daughter did not need “a teacher to physically go into the toilet with her and watch her use the toilet. It’s just to wheel her to the restroom.”

She questioned the ministry’s “Every Child Counts” slogan, expressing doubt about its commitment to children with disabilities.

Before attending Central Abaco Primary, Royaltee was enrolled in a private school, which her mother said became too expensive to maintain alongside mounting medical bills.

Mrs Hanna-Martin confirmed that Royaltee was initially assisted by a school employee who later resigned. A teacher stepped in temporarily, but that arrangement did not last.

“I’m advised that that child was accommodated in the school through the auspices or assistance of one of the employees. However, that employee resigned, and that created a gap in care or in assistance, and then a teacher stepped in, and the teacher assisted, and then there was certain requirements that were asked, and the teacher could not, did not wish to comply with in terms of that,” she said.

Education Director Dominique McCartney-Russell responded to the controversy after a social media post by Ms Newton went viral. She said she was alerted to the situation through social media and had requested a full report. She also intends to meet with Ms Newton and the school’s principal to discuss the matter further.

Royaltee’s experience has drawn attention to the broader challenges families of children with disabilities face in accessing consistent support in the public school system, exposing gaps that advocates say remain despite legal protections.

The Education Act requires the Ministry of Education to identify students with disabilities and ensure they receive appropriate support, either in special schools or through modified instruction in regular schools. While the law ensures the right to special education, it does not explicitly mandate a teacher’s aide for every student with a disability. The Ministry determines what support is necessary on a case-by-case basis.

Mrs Hanna-Martin said special education remains a priority for the ministry, pointing to efforts to hire more teachers, increase accommodations, and create more inclusive environments for students with special needs.

Under the Persons with Disabilities (Equal Opportunities) Act, schools are required to provide reasonable accommodations — such as modified curriculum, physical access, or support staff — based on individual needs. The law also prohibits denying or expelling students based on disabilities, reinforcing the right to inclusive education.

While not guaranteed by law, the assignment of teacher’s aides may qualify as a reasonable accommodation, depending on the student’s circumstances.