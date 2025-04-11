IAN FERGUSON: How larger enterprises can aid Family Island small businesses

By IAN FERGUSON

While there are some thriving economic centres in a few Family Islands, most still struggle to maintain any level of consistent business activity. This results in many challenges, including - and perhaps most threatening - the loss of their young population to the urban city centres.

Large companies can significantly aid small businesses in the Family Islands by leveraging their resources and networks to foster growth, access to capital and inter-island linkages. This can be achieved through partnerships, mentorship and promoting local products and services, ultimately boosting the overall economy.

Here is how large companies can help:

1. Strategic partnerships and resources:

* Joint Ventures

Collaborate on projects that leverage the strengths of both parties. For example, large tourism operators partnering with local businesses to offer unique experiences or products.

* Mentorship and Training

Large companies can provide guidance, training and skills development programmes for small business owners, particularly in areas such as technology, marketing and business management.

* Access to Technology

Large companies can partner with telecommunications providers to offer affordable technology solutions and training to small businesses, enabling them to modernise their operations and connect with customers.

2. Financial support and access to capital

* Guaranteed loans and grants

Large companies can work with financial institutions to offer guaranteed loans or grants to small businesses, easing the process of securing capital for growth and expansion.

* Seed funding and incubator programmes

Large companies can invest in incubators or provide seed funding to support early stage small businesses in the Family Islands, offering mentorship and access to resources.

3. Promoting local products and services

* Supply chain integration

Large companies can prioritise local suppliers and products in their operations, creating demand for Family Island businesses and contributing to economic diversification.

* Marketing and brand awareness

Large companies can help promote local products and services through their marketing channels, increasing brand awareness and demand for Family Island businesses.

* E-commerce platforms

Large companies can collaborate to create e-commerce platforms that showcase and sell products from Family Island businesses, expanding their reach and access to wider markets.

4. Inter-Island linkages and accessibility

* Improved transportation

Support initiatives to improve inter-island transportation, such as air and sea routes, to facilitate the movement of goods, people and tourists connecting Family Island businesses to larger markets.

* Infrastructure development

Invest in infrastructure improvements, such as roads, ports and utilities to enhance the ability of Family Island businesses to operate efficiently and attract investment.

By implementing these strategies, large companies can play a crucial role in fostering economic growth and development in the Family Islands, creating a more vibrant and sustainable economy for all.

• NB: Ian R Ferguson is a talent management and organisational development consultant, having completed graduate studies with regional and international universities. He has served organisations, both locally and globally, providing relevant solutions to their business growth and development issues. He may be contacted at tcconsultants@ coralwave.com.