‘Jazz’ Chisholm Jr to play for Great Britain

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

According to reports, New York Yankees second baseman Jasrado “Jazz” Chisholm Jr could potentially suit up for Great Britain for the second time in his career at the 2026 World Baseball Classic in Houston, Texas.

Chisholm Jr previously played for Great Britain in the qualifying round of the 2017 World Baseball Classic, officially known as the 2016 World Baseball Classic Qualifiers.

Baseball insider Francys Romero reported that the versatile baseball prodigy “has expressed his willingness to participate” barring good health and approval from the Yankees’ organisation.

The 27-year-old Major League Baseball (MLB) professional player last played for Great Britain back in 2016 when he was just 18-years-old.

Since then, he has found his stride in the majors with an All-Star selection under his belt and a career year last season after being traded to the Bronx Bombers.

After his stint in 2016, he was expected to play for Great Britain once again at the 2023 World Baseball Classic but was unable to due to his former team – Miami Marlins - erring on the side of caution as he was working his way back from a stress fracture in his back at the time.

In his last appearance for Great Britain, he finished 4-for-16 with an extra base hit and an RBI. He had his best performance in Great Britain’s 14-0 triumph over Pakistan in the preliminary round.

He went 3-for-5 with a run scored, a RBI and two stolen bases.

Great Britain advanced all the way to the finals before suffering a 9-1 loss to Israel in the qualifying game.

The 2026 World Baseball Classic will host 20 teams in pool play across four different venues March 5-17.

Great Britain will engage in pool play in Group B. The pool consists of the USA, Mexico, Italy and Brazil. The pool stage will be played in Houston, Texas at the Daikin Park.

The top two finishers in the group will advance to the knockout round. Great Britain will play its first game against Mexico on March 6, 2026.

And if Chisholm Jr’s start to the 2025 MLB season is any indication, the flashy baseball star will be the perfect addition to Great Britain’s preliminary roster in what can be considered his prime.

He is batting .180, with four homers, seven runs scored, nine RBIs and four stolen bases in his return to his natural position at second base this season.