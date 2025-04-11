Jet ski operator one of two on charges of raping tourists

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

TWO men, including a jet ski operator, accused of raping female tourists in separate incidents in New Providence and San Salvador were informed that their cases will proceed to the Supreme Court for trial.

Whitney Burrows, 37, and Jabez McDonald, 19, appeared before Assistant Chief Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans on separate charges of rape.

McDonald, reportedly a jet ski operator, is accused of raping a 20-year-old female tourist on a beach in New Providence on November 2, 2024.

Burrows is accused of raping a 30-year-old female tourist in Cockburn Town, San Salvador, on January 26.

Last week, The Tribune reported that a Carnival Cruise Line passenger alleged a jet ski operator raped her near Junkanoo Beach. A man has since been charged with raping the 23-year-old woman. Earlier this week, the US Embassy in Nassau issued a warning to travellers about sexual assault risks associated with jet ski rentals in The Bahamas.

Both defendants were served with voluntary bills of indictment (VBIs), officially transferring their cases to the Supreme Court. After signing their VBIs, they were told they would appear before Senior Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson on June 27 to enter pleas.

The accused were also informed of their notice of alibi rights and their obligation to notify the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions within 21 days of any potential witnesses who might support their defence.

They were both remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Assistant Superintendent of Police S Coakley served as the prosecutor.