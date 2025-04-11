Making a difference for future of coral

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

The MSC Foundation, the philanthropic arm of one of the world’s largest cargo operators, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), officially opened its Marine Conservation Centre on Ocean Cay, marking a significant investment in coral reef restoration and environmental research in The Bahamas.

The non-profit organisation aims to promote sustainable practices that conserve marine ecosystems. By 2027, it expects to cultivate 3,000 corals in its offshore nursery and outplant more than 6,000 corals annually.

The centre includes 22 aquaria used to study coral physiology, with the ability to control environmental factors such as temperature and pH to optimise coral resilience and reproduction. Once mature enough, the corals are transferred to offshore nurseries and eventually transplanted onto reefs to help regenerate more robust coral populations.

A Bio Lab on site will further support research into coral health, genetics, and early warning signs of environmental stress.

MSC executive chairman Pierfrancesco Vago spoke of the transformation of Ocean Cay from a sand mining site to a beacon of restoration.

“We turned Ocean Cay to a paradise with thriving marine and land ecosystem with nearly 300 Bahamians employed here, they take care of the honor and rich natural heritage of the Bahamas, and this new facility you see today reflects more than 20,000 hours of dedication, which is the tireless effort of 150 on site workers and the steadfast commitment to hundreds of suppliers,” he said.

Mr Vago announced that new coral outplanting efforts around the cay began this year and revealed that the Foundation’s newest partnerships with the Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI) and the University of The Bahamas will support the training of marine scientists and conservationists. The programme aligns with the Ministry of Education’s goals for technical and vocational development.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis described the centre’s opening as the “full flowering of a bold vision”.

“We thank MSC for believing that development and sustainability don’t have to be opposing forces. They can and, of course, must exist together, and Ocean Cay is proof of that. This project will create jobs, it will support local livelihoods, it will protect the environment, and it will invite the world to see The Bahamas not just as a destination, but as a leader in ocean conservation,” Mr Davis said.

Deputy Prime Minister and Tourism Minister Chester Cooper applauded MSC’s flagship restoration initiative.

“Today I applaud this investment — this marine conservation centre — not necessarily depicting muscle and strength, but depicting the heart and the soul and the pride of the MSC Foundation,” he said.

He also suggested MSC may become one of the largest port holders in the world through its stake in the Grand Bahama Shipyard.

Meanwhile, Environment Minister Vaughn Miller highlighted the government’s ongoing commitment to protecting coral reefs, noting that a Cabinet-approved resolution led to the creation of a coral reef task force following the discovery of a deadly coral disease.