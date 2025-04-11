Man accused of brutal street attack tells court he is "Superman"

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 41-year-old man accused of the savage attack on a 44-year-old mother of two Latasha Rolle near Poinciana Avenue last December claimed he was “Superman” as his matter was transferred to the Supreme Court last week.

This incident left Ms Rolle with two broken legs.

Lavardo Knowles appeared before Senior Magistrate Anishka Isaacs on a charge of Causing Dangerous Harm.

Knowles allegedly attacked and seriously beat Ms Rolle about the body after getting off a bus on Baillou Hill Road and Poinciana Avenue near St Barnabas Church on the morning of December 17.

The victim in this matter claims that she did not know the accused. She further alleged that the defendant told her that she looks like his wife.

Ms Rolle was eventually rescued by a passing Samaritan who came to her aid. The victim reportedly suffered two broken legs and required treatment in hospital as a result of the attack.

She also suffered a broken nose and several bruises.

A video of the incident was widely circulated on social media.

The defendant was served his voluntary bill of indictment (VBI) officially transferring his matter to the Supreme Court for trial. He was also told of his notice of alibi, in which he had the right to inform the office of public prosecutions of any potential witness to speak to his defense within 21 days.

Knowles could face a potential 20 year jail sentence.

While signing his VBI, Knowles made a strange comment claiming to be “Superman”. He further claimed that it was his “duty” to push the planet into the right orbit.

Knowles also said that he is schizophrenic.

The defendant will next appear before a Supreme Court Justice on May 2 where he will officially enter a plea to the charge.