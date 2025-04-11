Man sentenced to six months in prison for posting naked photos of ex-girlfriend online

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 23-year-old man was sentenced to six months in prison on Friday after he admitted to posting naked and lewd images of his ex-girlfriend online last October.

Angelo Mortimer was arraigned on charges of voyeurism and intentional libel before Assistant Chief Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans.

Mortimer reportedly posted naked photos of a sleeping 21-year-old female on Facebook with intent to shame her in October of 2024. Additionally, he posted videos of the same female performing oral sex on him online during the same timeframe.

The defendant pleaded guilty to both charges. Speaking to his own defense he claimed that the complainant’s “legs weren’t open” when he took the nude photos.

Magistrate Evans strongly admonished the defendant for his actions and for breaching the complainant’s privacy. She stated that the young woman’s future could be affected by the lewd images being spread online and that it could interfere with her growth.

Mortimer was sentenced to six months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services. He was informed of his right to appeal the court’s sentencing before being taking into remand.

Assistant Superintendent of Police S Coakley served as the prosecutor.