Police arrest four involved in daylight hold-up in Grand Bahama

POLICE in Grand Bahama arrested four people on Wednesday in connection with an armed robbery that involved a staged car sale and a brazen daylight hold-up.

According to police, a man arranged to meet someone he knew around 12.30pm to purchase a vehicle at a business establishment near East Mall Drive. When he arrived, two other men—also known to him—approached from behind, pulled guns, and robbed him of a large amount of cash before fleeing in a white SD vehicle.

Officers acting on intelligence later found the suspected getaway car at a home on Chichester Crescent. A 19-year-old woman, the lone occupant, was arrested at the scene. Police later took three men — ages 29, 27, and 31 — into custody on Allenby Lane in connection with the case.

Investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, police in New Providence are investigating a separate armed robbery that occurred shortly before 10.30pm the same day. A man sitting in his car at a financial institution on John F Kennedy Drive was reportedly approached by two armed men wearing dark clothing and hoodies. They robbed him of his black Ford Focus, licence plate DC0480, and fled west along JFK Drive.

Police have reported marijuana along with $42,256 in cash has been seized in Exuma and a 31-year-old male islander arrested after executing a search warrant at a residence in Steventon on Thursday afternoon. The marijuana has an estimated value of $1,000.