RBDF officers face discipline for marine beaten and left

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

SEVERAL Royal Bahamas Defence Force officers are facing internal disciplinary proceedings in connection with the alleged assault of a marine and his subsequent abandonment in Inagua last year, officials said yesterday.

The case, which drew public attention after the marine’s detailed account of being beaten aboard HMBS Kamalamee and forced to buy his own flight back to New Providence, is now at the summary trial stage.

Captain Glen McPhee, captain of Coral Harbour, confirmed yesterday that proceedings are finally moving forward.

“I can say to you that all of us in the Defence Force are subject to service law, and our military justice system is robust enough to effectively address any breach in a transparent and objective manner,” he told The Tribune. “With that said, without prejudice to that particular case, I’m able to say that its completion has extended beyond our expectations for various reasons.”

He cited personnel being on medical or vacation leave, the need for legal guidance on a missive submitted on behalf of one of the officers, and the possibility of a court-martial being considered in addition to the summary trial.

“We are currently in this stage, or at the process of summoning all of those involved to facilitate a summary trial with a start date of Monday, the 28th of April 2025,” Captain McPhee said.

He said it was difficult to predict how long the trial would take because of the number of charges being considered. He added that the findings from the proceedings will be public, typically shared in the daily order by an authorised officer.

Commodore Raymond King also confirmed that charges had been filed and said the matter is ongoing. He declined to share specifics.

The investigation stems from an incident reported by The Tribune in June 2024, when the marine — Able Mechanic Marvaughn Miller — alleged that a senior officer physically attacked him after returning to the ship from a bar. He claimed a second officer joined in, kicking and punching him while he lay on the ground.

According to his internal report, after the first assault, he was taken to his room, only to be attacked again the next day during a meeting with the command team. He alleged that the senior officer repeatedly punched him, placed him in a headlock, and that no one intervened.

He said he later found he had lost two teeth, including a gold implant, and sustained bruises and a black eye. He claimed he was then ordered to pack his belongings, after which the vessel left Inagua without him. He said he paid for his flight back to New Providence and was not reimbursed.

At the time, he told The Tribune he was “somewhat satisfied” with how the Defence Force initially handled the matter but questioned whether justice would be served.

“They tend to always lean on the side of the superior rank rather than who is right,” he said, noting he is seeking damages and wants the matter treated as a criminal offence.